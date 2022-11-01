I have voted “yes” for the Salida Bottling Plant development.
While I understand the concerns of those in opposition, they seem to have lost sight of the bigger picture.
Why aren’t these same folks in uproar about Timber Creek Ranch subdivision destroying the last accessible open space near Salida for fishing, hiking, hunting, biking, swimming, etc.?
Why aren’t they in uproar about the risk of 70 wells and septic tanks contaminating the river?
Why aren’t they in uproar about critical wildlife habitat being sacrificed on the altar of development over and over?
What’s left of our county open space is being steamrolled into sprawling suburbs, and you have your panties in a twist over some parking spaces downtown?
Have any of these obstructionists read a single book about urban planning or smart development? Their campaign feels very emotional and uneducated.
The Salida these folks are trying to “keep ghetto” is long gone already. That ship sailed years ago. This city has been discovered and there’s no going back now.
The path forward will require density in the city, where density belongs. If you can’t handle that, then it’s time to move to a smaller town.