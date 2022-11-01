Are you inundated by the outpouring of letters supporting one candidate or another?
Here’s a solution. I’m a conservative Democrat who once worked for then-governor Ronald Reagan. President Reagan recognized the Soviet Union was an evil empire. He deserves considerable credit for the collapse of the Soviet empire.
Today, Trump cultists (Republicans) have become the pro-Russia Party. Russia is run by former KGB thug Vladimir Putin, who’s in effect a mafia boss whose opponents have a tendency to fall from tall buildings.
Earlier this year, Putin invaded democratic Ukraine, a country much smaller than Russia. Trump’s response was to support Putin. And the likely incoming U.S. House speaker if Republicans win announced he may reduce aid to Ukraine. He will likely demand cuts in Social Security and Medicare in return for supporting Ukraine.
I’m sure my old boss is spinning in his grave.
Here at home, inflation is the major issue. When Russia invaded Ukraine, world energy prices skyrocketed. That’s Putin’s fault, not Biden’s.
What is the Republican response to inflation? Biden should simply open up more land for oil drilling. Which ignores the undeniable fact that U.S. energy suppliers are sitting on more than 9,000 leases currently available for drilling. And oil refining is constrained by the fact that no new U.S. refineries have been built in 50-plus years.
If you’re perplexed by letters supporting candidates running for local, state and national offices, there’s an easy solution. Just look for “Democrat” on your ballot.