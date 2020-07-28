Dear Editor:
I never paid much attention to Salida politics. I always had a vague sense things would get taken care of by others. I miss those days.
Unfortunately, I am a property owner bordering the proposed East Crestone Avenue Project. This involves the city vacating the last block of East Crestone Avenue at Third Street and making it buildable land.
They’ll merge these two small city-owned lots on either side of the newly vacated land to form a new lot which council will give to Chaffee Housing Trust to build 4-6 affordable housing units.
The objective might sound reasonable; the process is not.
City officials are everywhere in this project: they are the applicants, planners, reviewers, and approvers.
What about us neighbors that have questions about this project?
We might as well be road-kill, because we are being run over. Every time we find a legal dilemma with how this project is being conducted, city government, in cahoots with CHT, use their soup-to-nuts role in the process to give themselves a pass.
What is the single worst thing? Our government simply refuses to listen.
Despite the injustice Salida is perpetrating upon myself and my neighbors, I have rejected anger and instead chosen action. I demand the right to ask questions, be treated respectfully and receive truthful answers:
1. In the July 7 council meeting, why were taxpayers not allowed to attend the entire meeting in chambers? We were forced to sit in the sweltering parking lot, were called singly into the near-empty council chamber to stand alone and speak for 3 minutes each before a stone-faced council, then ushered back to our asphalt hell. I said near-empty, because the representatives of CHT were present in air-conditioned chambers throughout the meeting. There was room for 12 citizens in chambers while maintaining distancing. Mayor Wood: why was CHT allowed to represent their view in chambers for the entire meeting, but Salida residents were not? When asked this at the meeting, you had no answer. I ask again now.
2. On April 8, The Mountain Mail reported Councilman Harald Kasper said “because the public is not able to attend in person, overly controversial issues should not be pushed for the time being”. Why is Kasper now allowing this “controversial” issue to be “pushed”?
3. Read McCullough from CHT presented a slide show. Sound − not video − was piped out to those roasting in the parking lot. Our choices? Zoom was a poor option, so either stay at home and watch the full meeting/presentation, or be present and speak, but not both. Mayor Wood: was this a valid public hearing?
4. Is Nina Williams the city council’s attorney, or the city attorney?
5. How does one become enough of an insider in Salida for their opinion to matter?
These tough questions deserve answers. How do I get them?
Please join us at the next hearing at city hall at 6 p.m. Aug. 18. Judge the fairness for yourself.
Treva Dominguez
Salida