Dear Editor:
We strongly endorse Jodi Petit for re-election to the Salida school board.
Her strengths are many for this work. She has served in many volunteer positions where she sees there is a community need, and we are better for it. With the rare ability to analyze a problem, Jodi gathers differing perspectives and does thorough research to hone right in on the issues that need to be addressed. Her integrity and ability to communicate effectively on complicated matters are amazing. Jodi is a collaborator and she does not allow political persuasion to interfere in her decisions. She truly has what’s best for the district and its humans in her heart and she has the skills to get things done.
Jodi is a parent of three young men, a military spouse, an educator and community activist, so she comes with many perspectives of her own to draw from. As Volunteer of the Year for Family & Youth Initiatives, she has written grants, taken many photos and taught parenting classes – whatever is needed. She intimately understands the struggles of families and brings that to the board table.
As a problem solver, I have seen Jodi, in a school board meeting after a lengthy emotional discussion, get up and synthesize the challenges and priorities as she sees them, complete with visuals on the chalk board. Impressive.
If you have conversed with Jodi, you know she is an active, reflective listener who cares deeply for what you have to say – critical as a member of the school board. She takes great pride in doing what is right and is never steered by politics, whether hers or someone else’s.
This bears repeating: Jodi truly has what is best for the Salida School District and its humans in her heart.
Dibby and Gary Olson,
Salida