Dear Editor:
Thank you for printing Mr. Collyer’s excellent and well researched piece on the sad state of our country last week. It’s refreshing to be reminded that those darned lefties are not actually Americans and that they are doing their darnedest to enslave the rest of us. Commies and traitors to a one.
Can’t tell you how many times I’ve had to outrun one of those buggers who likely want to drag me into their basement, tie me up and insult me to death. Gosh, makes you want to get out there and vote a few times.
As for the legacy media going down in flames (he didn’t mean you, Merle), I have it on good authority that those fires in New Mexico were started by a flaming New York Times.
Just a couple of things worry me in this piece though, Merle. First, if freedom is won, not granted, I got precious little chance if I can’t even win the lottery. Likely I’ll never break the chains that bind me.
Second, that propaganda about the Big Lie, and as Bret points out, the fact that the actual proof is hiding right here in plain sight. I’m such an idiot. Anybody will tell you I ain’t no Roads Skoller. But I’ll be hanged if I can see it. Obviously it’s there cause near everbody say it is, ’cept for all them judges (what’re they smokin’?). Maybe I need a new eyeglass prescription, cause 20/10 clearly ain’t as good as 20/20.
Sure wish Bret had pointed out just where that evidence is so us idiots out here can see it for ourselves. I was gonna call up Q and ask him about it, but darned if I can find his number in that skinny little phone book we got around here. Don’t even list Deep State in there anywheres. But for now, I’ll just go along with whatever all these good folk are sayin’.
Paul Andrews,
Salida