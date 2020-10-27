Dear Editor:
In this election Coloradans have the opportunity to end late-term abortions.
In the United States only seven states, including Colorado, allow abortions until the very moment of birth.
As many as 300 babies are killed every year in Colorado, after 21 weeks gestation.
These are babies that, with medical care, would survive if born at 22 weeks or older.
Most Americans agree there should be some restrictions on abortion.
If passed, Proposition 115 would prohibit abortions after 22 weeks gestation, except to save the life of the mother.
Supporters of late-term abortion tell us these abortions are done because the baby has a severe disability or deformity.
However, the majority of late-term abortions are elective, not because of disability or deformity of the baby.
These problems with the unborn baby can be mistaken or they are problems that can be corrected after birth. Abortion is permanent and cannot be undone or corrected.
Pro-life and pro-abortion doctors agree babies could start feeling pain before 24 weeks and maybe as early as 12 weeks. Late-term abortion causes pain and suffering to the unborn child and to the mother.
This baby can move, swallow, touch, hear and respond to sounds; has a well-formed face, hair, nails, eyebrows and eye lashes.
This is not about politics. It’s about saving the lives of the smallest, most vulnerable among us. A 22-week baby in the womb is a living human being.
Save the lives of the tiny Coloradans! Vote Yes on Proposition 115!
Judy Ann Fender RN
Salida