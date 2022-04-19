Dear Editor:
Please be aware of the Salida Hospital District board election, which will be held on May 3. It’s easy to apply for an absentee ballot at http://www.HRRMC.com or you can complete regular ballots on May 3 at the County Annex on Linderman Avenue in Buena Vista or at the second-floor conference rooms at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, 1000 Rush Drive in Salida, both open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
I’m writing to encourage voting for Dr. Lydia Segal, who has a strong background as a family practice physician for 35 years, with administrative experience including finance and logistics.
In Chaffee County Lydia has volunteered her time helping people navigate through their questions on COVID as well as giving workshops on men’s health and women’s health issues.
In addition to being a health counselor she holds a master’s degree in public health – just what the hospital board needs.
Lydia Segal would like to see HRRMC take care of people as patients, not customers. She will guide the hospital and clinics to make better use of electronic medical records, use telemedicine to improve access to healthcare in remote or rural areas and assess the communities’ needs and develop services and programs to meet those needs.
Please join me in voting for Lydia Segal for the Salida Hospital District board of directors.
Libby Fay,
Buena Vista