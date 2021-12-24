Dear Editor:
First off I want to say, for skilled nursing and rehabilitation, Columbine Manor Care Center does Salida proud. Columbine should be a major point of pride for Salida.
The staff here works hard to please its residents; however, I think they could use some help. Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center gets a lot of attention these days as it continues to develop (and it’s deserved). But, it appears to me that Columbine, as an old facility, has become a bit neglected over the years in the shadow of HRRMC
Here are a few observations:
1. When I was admitted, the twin bed in my room was made up with two undersized blankets that barely reached my chin. Obviously, they were short on full-size blankets – in more ways than one.
2. Currently there is variety of flooring materials used throughout Columbine in bedrooms, hallways and lobby. The carpeted hallways make wheelchairs, walkers and other rolling devices, which the nursing, housekeeping and kitchen staff use, harder to push around. New, uniform hard flooring throughout would be a great utilitarian upgrade, not to mention appearances as well.
3. To go outside in a wheelchair you have to pass through two manually operated glass doors at the main entrance. I understand that this is for draft, temperature control and safety as the doors are self-locking. But, this requires the receptionist to manually open two doors simultaneously and monitor the security system, all at the same time. This is not an easy task. Those outmoded doors should be replaced with automatically opening doors as a wheelchair user approaches, not unlike what’s in use at HRRMC.
4. The meals at Columbine could be better, if only they had better food provisioning. More than a few times the announced planned meal does not correspond with what arrives on your plate. The kitchen simply runs out of the intended meals announced to be served, and they must improvise and set up substitute meals. The kitchen staff does their best with what they have.
5. I read in the paper how Salida’s restaurants stepped up this past Thanksgiving by providing some nice gratitude meals for the hardworking staff at HRRMC. I don’t mean to slight this very nice act of generosity, but I just wish that same courtesy had been paid to Columbine’s employees. Gestures like this should not be reserved just for holidays. Columbine’s services, like HRRMC, are 24/7, and appreciation for those services would be welcome any time of the year, maybe even more so when provided as an unexpected surprise. If you want to see a hardworking medical staff, which you might need the services of someday, visit Columbine.
Facility upgrades, provisioning and recognition from the community would elevate Columbine Manor’s profile in Salida and make it worthy of a new subtitle – Pride of the Rockies Rehabilitation and Care Center (PRRCC.)
“Tinker” Paul Silver,
Howard