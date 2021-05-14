Dear Editor:
I would like to comment about President Joe Biden.
He said within the first 100 days in office he wants the American people to wear face masks.
Remember that he did a full circle around the red wagon and said people who bike ride, swim, hike, walk and ski don’t have to wear masks. He undermined his health experts.
When he was asked a hard question by a reporter what kind of example are you setting, Biden ducked the question and then went back into the White House.
He is saying you don’t have to wear mask when doing outdoor things or outside dining.
He is giving people’s bad behavior a free pass like the governor, the city administration and our health department.
These people are not leaders and neither is Biden.
He has enabled their behavior and their failure to wear masks.
Think of the person, not just yourself. People acted like pigs last year on F Street. And our leaders said that it was OK.
The coronavirus is still up in the air and because of Biden’s poor actions counties are starting to get rid of the mask mandate and Polis amended it. Which is bull.
The main reason Biden didn’t answer the question is because he thinks of himself.
The mask mandate should remain in place until the virus comes to an end and everyone gets their shots and we get to a better place.
Biden has made the pandemic worse and so have our leaders.
Why was the president wearing a mask when he told us not to? You cannot have your own cake and eat it too.
That is not what he said in last year’s election about masks. And now he is jumping ship on the masks.
Masks save lives and your chances of getting the virus are very low. We all need to do our part to get the shots, remain 6 feet apart and wear masks. I say to our government officials do your jobs.
The president needs to do his, reverse course and say that in all places you need to wear masks.
I think Biden needs to listen to the experts. He is not one or a medical doctor. Continue to wear the masks either when you’re inside or outside and let’s beat this thing.
Adam Martinez
Salida