Dear Editor:
The Howard Hall Association oversees management of the Howard Hall Community Center in Howard. We recently held our first Independence Day Carnival featuring classic carnival games under an 800-square-foot tent along with a barbecue lunch and Olde Howard Town Square tours.
The Howard Hall Community Center would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone involved in making our first ever Independence Day Carnival event even more successful than we could have imagined.
Prize donations and discounts came from the Salida Community Center, Antiques & What Nots, the Tunstall and Kainz families and numerous other individual sources and contributors.
And, of course, we couldn’t have done it without the volunteers and participants from the Pleasant Valley Club, the Western Fremont County Historical Society with Paul Decock’s people mover and the Howard Volunteer Fire Department.
Then there were our friends and dear neighbors who gave their valuable time and energy to be able to offer the community this wonderful, family-oriented event – many of them, seeing how overwhelmed our little organization was, offering to jump in during the event and help where they could. Thank you, thank you, thank you!
Seeing all the kids, young and old, playing the games and leaving with armfuls of stuffed animals, toys, games and more, not to mention the big smiles on their faces, truly was the textbook definition of a “Christmas in July.”
More games, more food and more fun are already in the planning for next year. See you there!
Thomas Kainz,
Howard