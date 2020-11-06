Dear Editor:
We would like to send thanks to those within our community who volunteered or contributed to our Both Hands project on Oct. 10.
We were honored to have more than 40 volunteers dedicate their time and efforts.
Both Hands is a non-profit organization whose mission is “to serve orphans, widows and adoptive families.”
The volunteers sought financial sponsorship from their family and friends for a day of work on a local widow’s home.
The funds raised greatly helped our family off-set adoption costs to get our daughter from Colombia a little bit closer to her forever home.
Since 2008, Both Hands projects have raised over $12,600,000 for adoptions and orphan care.
Through more than 1,000 Both Hands projects in 44 states, 1,100 widows have been served, 1,200 orphans are one step closer to forever families and over 25,000 volunteers have gathered to make an impact in their community.
In one day, our volunteers were able to wash windows, paint a majority of the widow’s home, re-shingle a garage roof, shampoo carpets, trim trees, landscape her yard and so much more.
A huge thank you to the volunteers and local businesses including Sherwin Williams, Salida Ace Hardware, Poncha Lumber Co., Brady’s West Garden Center, Walmart Supercenter, Hylton Lumber Co., Amicas Pizza, Subway, CP’s Portables, 50 West Productions and the Hughes Ranch.
Each of these businesses either donated supplies or contributed services to make this day possible. We could not have completed the projects without their generosity.
Emily and Dustin Hughes
Salida