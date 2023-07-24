Dear Editor:
The 4th of July is special to me. I have always enjoyed the family barbecues, the patriotic parades and the fireworks displays. But as we grow older our families grow smaller or get separated by huge distances.
Eventually, the family barbecues fade away. Patriotic parades slowly dwindle or disappear completely. In Salida we no longer have a July Fourth parade. Having a pedestrian mall for summer tourists was deemed more important. I truly miss the excitement of all the floats, the Shriners with their miniature cars and majestic mules and little kids gathering up handfuls of candy.
I love fireworks displays. However, I cannot go out to watch them because we chose to adopt older dogs. Unexpectedly, many older pups are traumatized by loud noises, and our fur babies are no exception. So instead of watching the fireworks we stay inside, close all the windows, run all our fans and turn up the TV. We cuddle our pups tightly to calm them down and let them know they are safe. We’ve resorted to giving them “calming drops'' so they can make it through the ordeal with minimal discomfort. And this year they made it through the Salida fireworks off Tenderfoot just fine.
It was all the “personal” fireworks afterwards just yards away from our house that really got to them. It got so bad we had to double dose our pups to keep them calm. In our neighborhood the boom of exploding fireworks lasted until past 1 a.m. Too much, don’t you think? In talking with other people I know we are not the only ones who feel this way. Where is the respect and concern for your neighbors? Most people are animal lovers. Just because they do not see the panic and harm these noises cause in our beloved furry friends does not make the damage any less real. Sound really travels and is amplified in the still of the night.
I am not suggesting a ban. But how about we limit the personal use of fireworks to before 10:30 p.m.? Isn’t this a reasonable compromise? In return, I promise to not play my bagpipes (poorly) in my backyard at 1 a.m. You’re welcome.
Karen Van Note,
Salida