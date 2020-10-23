Dear Editor:
I’m voting to re-elect Keith Baker because of his dedication and accomplishments.
Mr. Baker is an advocate for Chaffee County. He attends hours of local meetings as well as state, western interstate and national meetings on behalf of Chaffee County.
Mr. Baker speaks up for Chaffee County.
Last year I attended meetings regarding the development of Centerville Ranch in Nathrop, as well as meetings for the Comprehensive Plan.
I witnessed Mr. Baker’s dedication to being informed about the issues, listening to each constituent and working with the other commissioners to get things done for the people of Chaffee County.
It is easy to speak with Mr. Baker and he has replied to my emails and messages.
Mr. Baker has an excellent website which covers his accomplishments during his years as commissioner, which are too long to list in this limited space.
Let’s Keep Keith! He’s done a great job for Chaffee County!
Vote for Keith Baker and then drop off your ballot in one of the convenient drop boxes in Buena Vista at 114 Linderman Ave, across from the library or at the court house in Salida.
Peggy Finkowski
Nathrop