Dear Editor:
To my Chaffee County Public Health Family:
First, thank you so much for the opportunity to work with all of you, and for welcoming not only myself but my family into your lives.
I couldn’t do this at the meeting we had recently because I couldn’t look at all of you and not cry and think that I had messed up in going to nursing school.
You all have become so much to me and have become people that I relied on to help me make decisions throughout my life.
You have seen me grow from the silly 22-year-old when I first started to the 28-year-old woman that has chosen to move forward with her dream of becoming a nurse.
I would love to tell each and everyone of you how much you mean to me and how each of you have helped shape me into the person I am today, but The Mountain Mail only allows me to write 500 words.
You all mean the world to me and I will be around. I have to come and pester the nurses and see you all sometime in the future.
This is never good bye, it’s a see you soon and probably sooner than you expect. I love each of you and all of you hold a special place in my heart.
I am sending hugs to each of you as we are not able to hug or gather, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thank you for all each of you are doing during this time.
To all the people that have been dogging on public health during this pandemic: Please understand that each one of these people are people, they have families, they have loved ones, and most of all they are people who are doing the research, the work and the testing and going home each night to wake up again and do it all over again.
They work countless hours and will continue to until there is a vaccine or a plan to help slow the spread.
So next time you think about writing that mean Facebook post, or social media post, think about what would happen if you were in that position with all the decisions to fall on you.
Realize these public health professionals are working to help slow the spread during this time and take a step back and maybe thank them for keeping your family safe.
Sarah Adams
Howard