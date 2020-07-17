Masks make sense
In an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus, on Thursday afternoon Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order effective statewide requiring that face masks be worn in public.
Various studies have found that wearing masks helps to reduce the spread of the virus. Masks help lower the chance of an infected person passing on the virus through coughing, sneezing or simply talking to another person.
Newer studies are also reporting that wearing a mask can also help reduce the chance of a healthy non-infected person from contracting the disease if exposed, though the protection is not as high.
If both parties are wearing masks, studies have also found that the chance of the virus being passed along are significantly reduced.
Given that wearing them reduces the incidence of the virus’ spread, masks make sense.
More and more entities – from businesses to churches – have been either requiring or strongly recommending that masks be worn.
Walmart and Kroger stores on Wednesday gave notice that starting next week, masks would be required for entry into their stores across the country. Weeks ago Safeway put signs up requiring masks be worn to enter.
This action is particularly noteworthy for Walmart which over the years has made a point of staying neutral when it comes to political issues, which, unfortunately, the subject of masks has become.
This is in part because President Donald Trump has refused to wear a mask when in public, the exception being when he recently visited patients at a hospital for service members and veterans.
As expected, Colorado’s virus numbers have been increasing since restrictions were relaxed earlier this summer and travel and visitor traffic began picking up, helping businesses in the process.
If Colorado among other states is to avoid another lockdown, and masks help reduce virus infections, their minor discomfort and inconvenience are a small price to pay.
Enforcing the mask order will not be uniform. Law enforcement officials in some jurisdictions have already said they will not arrest individuals for not wearing a mask when in public because doing so would further erode public perceptions and further strain public relations.
Nonetheless, what the governor’s order does is clarify what had been a wide disparity in mask regulations across towns, cities and counties. It also provides uniformity and standing for businesses to require customers to wear a mask when in stores.
What it comes down to is wearing masks is a health issue and not a political issue. It’s also a business issue since requiring masks may help avert another lockdown along with the economic disruption and loss of jobs which would most certainly follow.
Mankind’s attributes
A Pueblo-area man drowned after falling from a fishing boat in Pueblo Reservoir despite the efforts of other boaters who pulled him from the water, administered CPR and rushed him to shore for further help.
The story stands in stark contrast to an incident a few weeks ago at Antero Reservoir where a Park County resident fell into the water. Individuals in a nearby boat saw what happened but instead of attempting to pull him to safety, returned to shore to call 911, leaving the man to die in the frigid water.
At Pueblo Reservoir this week, efforts by others to help were not able to save the man’s life. However, those efforts exemplify a desire to help a stranger in trouble, compassion and a value on human life in keeping with mankind’s best attributes.
