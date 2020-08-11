Dear Editor:
RE: MJB Letter to Editor Aug. 4 – Where’s Incentive to Find Work?
The Incentive to Find Work? Nobody seeks unemployment, and particularly, those who had been gainfully employed and were laid-off through no fault of their own due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
By way of the offered example, an annual income of $30,000 before income tax, unemployment insurance and social security deductions is less than the poverty guideline cap of $34,060 for a family of four (for 2020). The foregoing cap is used to define a family’s eligibility for food stamps.
As a baseline for defining income adequacy, the MJB $30,000 income example is wholly-inappropriate, unless of course you were seeking food stamps.
Unemployment insurance upon its use and distribution is taxed (retail purchase and income taxes), as is the $600 a week supplement.
On average in Colorado, $23,406 of the $30,000 annual income example (or 78.02 percent) is netted after taxes are paid by the employee.
Still, the average monthly rent for a two-bedroom home in Colorado is $1,305 or $15,560 annually (67 percent of annual net cash income). Consequently, after paying for food, shelter and clothing, nothing is left for medical care which also disappeared with their jobs.
Finally, recipients of unemployment insurance must seek employment and satisfactorily demonstrate that effort to a local Colorado Workforce Center every two weeks – without the ongoing dialogue and demonstrated job-seeking efforts, the unemployment insurance immediately ends along with the supplement.
So, is the supplemental $600 a week important? It is the difference between keeping your fiscal head above water or drowning in debt – there is no safe wet-exit here.
Implying directly or indirectly that individuals on unemployment insurance and supplemental employment assistance are lazy and not interested in working, is a thinly-veiled form of socio-economic prejudgment and prejudice…plain and simple.
Erick Miller
Salida