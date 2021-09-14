Dear Editor:
I am writing in support of the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan.
Greg Felt’s guest opinion in the Sept. 3 Mountain Mail provided a good review of processes and an explanation of what the plan does and does not do. It is “not prescriptive,” nor does it “require new fees.” This plan, as stated, is based on substantial input and review by the public, local, state and federal agencies. And it is well within the scope and objectives set forth within agency management plans.
As such, National Environmental Policy Act for U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management agency participation and decision making is not needed.
As to whether trails, especially motorized trails, should be placed in the most sensitive of habitats for wildlife, I feel they should not. Trail use will impact sensitive and economically important species in detrimental ways. The recreation plan maps in use, showing species and their habitats, have been developed by state wildlife biologists over a period of decades. Their importance and incorporation into the county comprehensive plan are good.
Finally, with the planning processes, supporting documents and boots on the ground to implement the plan, matching monies from sources such as Great Outdoors Colorado and the Great American Outdoors Act are now flowing in with significant benefits.
Critics, please provide constructive comments and participation to improve the plan and its implementation.
Bruce Goforth,
Salida