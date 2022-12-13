It is the season for giving thanks, and I have so much to be thankful for.
On April 30 I was diagnosed with cancer. Within weeks, I found out it was Stage 3 ovarian cancer and chemo was scheduled for June 1. On May 25, I was flown out because of a massive blood clot in my thigh. We flew to UCHealth Memorial in Colorado Springs where I would spend four days in the hospital.
I had my first chemo three days later. Chemo was every three weeks. After my fourth treatment, my doctor did a complete hysterectomy. Surgery was on Aug. 29. When I saw him on Sept. 6, he said I was cancer free. So many stepped up to help and I want to thank them.
First I want to thank Dr. Adan and the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center staff. They were there for both the cancer and blood clot. Dr. Grant, you got me hooked up with treatment in record time.
I also want to thank my Thursday night bingo family. Beth Jehle, Tisha Leeway, Tina Craft, Cheri Schleicher, you are such special ladies. Everyone who contributed in any way, thank you.
My family was my strength through it all. My kids, Heath and Melissa, grandkids, Shawn and Amy, and my amazing husband, Al. You will never know how much your love and support means to me.