Dear Editor:
I don’t know about you, but I hear a lot of talk about the coming apocalypse. And you have to wonder: What are the chances, really, of our world suffering a catastrophic collapse? And what would cause it?
Fortunately, futurists at the South Hoboken Institute of Technology just released their top 10 list of possible apocalypses. Here they are, arranged by cause, from most to least likely:
1. Environmental: A global meltdown (so to speak) as major cities or whole countries are crippled by the effects of climate change – heat waves, hurricanes, drought or sea level rise.
2. Economic: A worldwide financial crash triggered by cryptocurrency shenanigans. Or conventional currency shenanigans. Or by Republicans in Congress forcing the U.S. to default on its national debt.
3. Political: Trump loses the 2024 election and releases the kraken. MAGA insurrectionists seize power in red states, in effect seceding from the federal union. The United States descends into civil war, and China replaces it as the world’s dominant superpower.
4. Medical: The next pandemic – COVID on steroids. Caused by natural mutation or biological warfare research gone awry. It goes global before scientists can agree on a name.
5. Digital: A devastating, coordinated attack on the internet by hackers or AI. Mass digital disruption causes worldwide financial panic (banking and commerce are frozen), psychological panic (entertainment and social networks go down), and political panic (nuclear nations go on high alert).
6. Nuclear: Putin nukes a NATO country. Or Kim Jong Un nukes South Korea. Or an ISIS remnant nukes Tel Aviv. After that first detonation, the world’s other 13,000 nuclear warheads suddenly become feasible military weapons.
7. Astronomical: A near-Earth asteroid or comet collides with Earth. (Note: If discovered in time, humanity would have a chance of diverting it.)
8. Extraterrestrial: An alien civilization makes contact. Whether the extraterrestrials are benevolent, malevolent or indifferent, the event would rock our world.
9. Religious: Christians are outspoken apocalypse enthusiasts, but after 2,000 years, the odds against Jesus returning have become astronomical. Their apocalypse story reads like fantasy fiction.
Speaking of which, No. 10 is just that – myths, legends, epic sagas. Comic book fare. Zombies! Lizard people! President Lauren Boebert!
Thanks to the Hoboken futurists for their apocalypse list. Finally, a think tank that brings sanity to apocalyptic thinking.
Marty Rush,
Salida