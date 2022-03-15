Dear Editor:
So it seems (as they are most certainly designed to do) my two- month-old phone broke because a moth or fly must have broken wind on or near it. Or perhaps someone just thought or spoke harshly of it, I don’t know.
It was one of the more expensive ones too, so that leaves the mind to brood for the millennia. No problem, I have four hours before work.
Once at the place that smells like cheap perfume and new plastic, I found its replacement. It seemed strange that every time I’m in that section, there is never anyone else there. Not until this day. The methamphetamine person behind me in line was yakking a mile a minute to their coach, guide, ombudsman or whatever he was and refuting his every suggestion. Three or four other parties were lined up in each space. Generally you can’t step 2 feet in without being compromised by an eager salesman. Both cashiers were busy helping these folks along with three or four others who were legitimately (it’s the long version of legit young people) there before me. I waited about 10 minutes. In that time it seemed that nothing was accomplished. And I hadn’t even brushed my teeth yet.
The overly animated woman had drawn her verbal sword and was now refuting and debating every single thing the extremely knowledgeable salesman was telling her. Her consigliere seemed lost. I focused my gaze on the many, many security cameras. To let them know, that I know, that this is BS and taking way too long to unlock a security case and let me go on my way.
Sure enough, three or four worker bees fled the back regions and stormed the electronics section. One extremely motivated supervisor telling her staff exactly what they should be doing/saying verbatim. She did help me, and I left peaceably. But not before she chastised the motorhead woman for leaving her purse an unacceptable number of inches from her person on the counter. She relentlessly agreed and apologized.
Once I’m home, I attempt to activate online. “We have sent you a text.” “Enter that number to proceed.” Yes! Except I can’t receive texts. Any attempt at website perfunction ended with a list of FAQs. It’s painfully obvious to me that companies big and small are doing away with customer service. It seems to be a fad, no doubt rooted in profit.
“If these options don’t work call 1-800-____.” Ah yes, calling – that would be helpful. Should I look for a pay phone then? Once I am able to use someone else’s phone, and after the FAQ list over and over, I’m put on a list to speak to a human being. I am No. 147, yippee skippee.
The first attempt didn’t work. Five hours later and I’m up. Skynet is here.
Ever seen the YouTube of teenagers trying to dial a rotary phone? We are at an impasse. When tech fails we are done!
Adam Miller,
Salida