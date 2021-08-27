Dear Editor:
Words lead to action.
Concerned Salida citizen Bridget DeShazo wrote an Aug. 13 letter to the editor, “Officials fail Crest Academy.”
Her words led to immediate action, of taking priority responsibility of working on the Oak Street crosswalk.
We do not want anyone to get killed crossing that busy highway.
In my past experience working in a California state park during our season, we had our great Civilian Conservation Corps youth pack horses and equipment to go up into the wilderness to work and repair trails and signs.
They had to cross a very busy tourist highway to get to the other side.
I worked with my seasonal staff along with Cal-trans and their guidance, safety signs and equipment they loaned us, which we set up and take down after the horse crossings.
There were times semitrucks could not brake in time quickly enough to see signs around curves.
We always prepared for quick action for heavy traffic. For most of it we had drivers being courteous and patient while thanking us for keeping everyone safe. Then again we experienced the careless drivers who always were in a rush and avoided all the signs.
Thank God we were there.
Jennifer Earp-Adamson,
Salida