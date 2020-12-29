Dear Editor:
An incongruous mix of words seems now fitting as this difficult year nears its end. ‘… the weary world rejoices‘ proclaims the song of hope.
It is literally impossible not to be ‘weary’ with the ongoing pandemic taking nearly 300,000 lives and its collateral effects of so many facing hunger, financial ruin, loss of homes and businesses.
We are also ‘wearied’ by lingering election controversies; civil unrest; economic, racial inequalities; endemic drug problems; gun violence and, beyond our borders, ongoing civil conflicts causing endless human suffering; struggling immigrants, migrants; bellicose adversaries and terrorists intent upon weakening even destroying America and the existential threat… climate change. We indeed are naturally ‘weary.’
Yet, as the words express, we also ‘rejoice.’ Christians, of course, ‘rejoice’ for the birth of Christ whose elegant words teach us to love, forgive, live peacefully and to have hope even during difficult times like these.
Salient other reasons can also cause most Americans to rejoice.
For, despite our great divisions and diametric oppositions stemming from all those issues, ‘We the people’ still do share common ideals, as expressed in the U.S. Constitution Preamble, ‘… to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity …’
We can rejoice, for example, that medical science now ‘promotes our general welfare’ with a vaccine effectively to combat COVID-19.
And thankfully, our ‘blessings of liberty’ are invariably strengthened when active, engaged citizens (roughly 180 million) freely form their own positions on the issues, then, as they did in this election, express themselves through their vote.
We can be thankful, indeed ‘rejoice’ that we are citizens living in this free, democratic republic. Though imperfect, it is comparatively the ‘best’ form of government!
Our president currently makes tiresome claims the election was fraudulent and ‘stolen’ and, if so, deserves justice.
Thankfully, for all Americans our ‘justice’ system, through lower and supreme courts, judges, attorneys general, FBI agents, state and national election officials, have consistently concluded the election was fairly, legally conducted,verified by state vote certification of popular vote and the decisive electoral college vote.
Although many are disappointed that the president, in fact, lost the election, all citizens can be thankful that again a legal constitutional election was conducted and indeed, the president has received ‘justice,’ arguably even more than a common citizen could expect.
It is clearly now time, the ‘lame duck’ president, also republican senators, representatives and president’s supporters, collectively honor the majority will of the people and, with that, end the ongoing election controversies.
The president-elect deserves an act of justice with a gracious, sincere, respectful concession that he fairly won the election.
It is also clearly now time for all elected individuals to do what we elected them to do … address all those other issues, particularly providing needed help to those victims of the pandemic.
Let us then rejoice!
Edward E. Lambert,
Salida