Dear Editor:
I write this deeply concerned what will ultimately be decided in this election about two most critical issues confronting us, namely the pandemic and climate change, especially if we are misled by Trump’s lies and fiction about them.
Trump claims the virus will miraculously disappear, questions the value of testing/tracking and brags success with his pandemic policies, contradicting the facts – more than 200,000 American lives are thus far lost to COVID-19 as the numbers steadily increases and the virus surges.
Trump even advises we shouldn’t let the pandemic dominate our lives and we should not fear it.
Realistically, factually, the virus is a deadly pathogen inevitably dominating our lives and we naturally fear it.
Trump sets a foolish example, even mocking those who social distance and wear masks, which in fact saves lives.
Devastating forest fires in western America and hurricanes, droughts, flooding, torrential rain, record high temperatures, are tangible evidence earth’s climate is changing.
In response to this existential crisis, Trump impulsively withdrew the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accords, lies about ‘Green New Deal’ necessary proposals, has given more support to fossil fuel industries than to alternative energy and eased environmental regulations, all of which exacerbates the crisis.
Trump preposterously says he knows more than collective scientific fact – we must, now end human prolific use of carbon energy and CO2 emission into the atmosphere.
Electing Biden/Harris with facts and truths, Americans can begin actual solutions to these issues rather than continued Trump lies and fiction.
Edward E. Lambert
Salida