Dear Editor:
We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone supporting young children and families in Chaffee County. Our childcare homes and centers, medical practices and community agencies offer so many needed services and supports, especially in these challenging times.
More information about these valuable services for families and early childhood professionals can be found at the Chaffee County Early Childhood Council’s newly updated website www.ccecc.org If you can’t find what you need, please contact us.
We are fortunate to live in such a strong and united community with so much to offer. Yet, there is still much to do.
Like many rural areas, Chaffee County has a significant childcare shortage, especially for infants and toddlers. Now through June 2022, there are funds to support new childcare providers becoming licensed. If you are interested, we are here to help. Please contact us at info@ccecc.org or call 719-221-5114.
Janine Pryor,
Coordinator
Chaffee County
Early Childhood Council