Dear Editor:
Salida’s winter homeless shelter is opening.
It surprises many that our little Shangri-La of Salida has many adults, children and families living in homelessness. But rarely a night goes by without someone needing a place to sleep.
On cold winter nights, this is not a matter of convenience; it’s a matter of life and death.
Chaffee County Hospitality Inc. (formerly known as the Chaffee County Homeless Coalition) wants to ensure those who need it will have a warm and safe place to stay during the coldest months of the year.
CCHI, a 501(c)(3), will once again operate a winter shelter for men and women experiencing homelessness.
The shelter for men will be in The Lighthouse, located at 346 G St. with space for 10.
The shelter for single women will be in the First Christian Church, located at 302 Fourth St. with space for 10.
Families will be lodged in local motels for a limited period of time.
The shelters will be open from 8:30 p.m. – 8:30 a.m. from Nov. 1 through April 30.
With the increase in needs and services provided, CCHI needs to raise $76,000, which will be used to pay night staff, purchase motel vouchers, sleeping bags and pads, tents and other cold weather supplies as needed.
There are two ways to donate: Make checks payable to Chaffee County Hospitality Inc. and mail them to the First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd., Salida, CO 81201.
There is also a Go Fund Me page at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/chaffee-county-hospitality-inc.
Salida is a caring community and members of Chaffee County Hospitality Inc. feel this is an important service we can provide to those who are struggling.
We thank you for your generous donations. Questions? Please contact Tom Abbot at 719-539-6422, tom@salidapresbyterian.org, or Mike Orrill, 719-221-5418, morrill@chaffeecounty.org
Mike Orrill
Chaffee County Hospitality Inc.