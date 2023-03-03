For 2022 ExxonMobil has reported paying approximately $23 billion in taxes. That figure comprises taxes paid worldwide while the corporation cleared a worldwide profit of $55.7 billion.
As for U.S. federal taxes paid in 2021, one source calculates ExxonMobil’s effective tax rate at 2.8 percent whereas the median tax rate of all U.S. taxpayers has been estimated at 13.3 percent.
Twenty-three billion dollars equals a tax rate of about 25.9 percent on ExxonMobil’s worldwide operations and, versus 2.8 percent, suggests the level to which the U.S. federal tax system underwrites the oil and gas industry beyond an estimated $20 billion in direct annual U.S. government subsidies.
As stated in a recent article from the Brookings Institute:
“(U.S. oil and gas) producers can deduct a fixed percentage of gross revenue instead of their actual costs as capital expenses, deduct exploration and development costs, amortize geological and geophysical expenditures, and benefit from accelerated depreciation of natural gas infrastructure. Oil and gas companies are also permitted to use the Last In, First Out (LIFO) accounting method to sell their most recent and expensive reserves first, thereby reducing the value of their inventory. Other incentives include foreign tax credits and energy production credits.”
Like other powerful U.S. corporations and many of our wealthiest citizens, it seems ExxonMobil influences Congress to maintain a tax policy that favors the company’s profitability at the expense of the very government that provides the foundation of its financial success.