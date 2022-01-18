Dear Editor:
I‘ve lived in Salida since 2013. I can’t help but notice Colorado speed limits are 25 mph in business districts. Yet, it’s 45 mph past Subway, Fiesta Mexicana Restaurant and the Boys and Girls Club, dropping to 40 shortly thereafter. This means the mindless, inconsiderate and selfish drivers (most people) are still going 55 right through there, possibly slowing down to 45 or so in a block or two.
If Highway 50 is to ever to make the transition to Rainbow Boulevard, it’s going to have to be more user friendly and less like a speedway. To put it simply, the speed limit only drops to 40 all the way through town. Which means people go 50. It’s dangerous, hard to pull out onto, and it turns a leisurely drive through a mountain town into a race from point A to point B. Is anyone else sick of it?
Adam Miller,
Salida