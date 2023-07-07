Dear Editor:
The Town of Poncha Springs held their third Independence Day Parade and Celebration, and what a great turnout it was! To everyone who came to see the parade, participated in games, ate good food and simply enjoyed the day, we thank you.
We would like to give a huge shout-out and heartfelt thank you to everyone who helped make this event happen by being a part of the planning process, helping set up, helping during the event and cleaning up: Crossroads Church, Salida Auto & Diesel – SDC, Trustee Katie Davis and her volunteer team, Trustee Evalyn Parks and our volunteer Dee Nachtrieb for taking on the task of herding cats, and to our staff of the Town of Poncha Springs. This Independence Celebration wouldn’t have happened without you.
We also want to thank all our parade entries and participants; it was the best turnout for our parade yet. Thank you to our veterans in the color guard from American Legion Post 64, VFW Post 3820 and Marine Corps League Detachment 1420. Thank you to all of our emergency services for participating in the parade. Thank you, Rocky Mazza with DSI, for rallying the troops and doubling our parade entries. Thank you to the Corvette drivers for escorting our Grand Marshal Mayor Ben Scanga and our Mayor Pro-tem Adrian Quintana.
Thank you to all of our donors and contributors: High Country Bank – $300 in coins for the treasure hunt, Collegiate Peaks Bank – $250 for candy, Salida School District – $150 for candy, Walmart for candy and cupcakes for the cake walk, Y & K Excavation for sand for the treasure hunt, Crossroads Church for the bouncy house, LaGree’s for 20 watermelons for the eating contest, Colorado Outpost for the archery game, High Mountain Baggers for your cornhole boards, Poncha Lumber for the bucket brigade buckets, and to everyone else who donated to the Independence Day Celebration. If we missed anybody, sorry but thank you!
Thank you, veteran chaplain Len Baldini from the American Legion for his opening prayer, veteran Glen Mallory from the VFW for the remembrance speech and Jennifer Scanga for singing the national anthem.
Thank you for keeping everyone fed, Salida Youth Football, Crossroads Church, Sonny’s food truck and the Chaffee County Fair Royalty.
Congratulations to our pie winners, Janett Franz (first), Beverly Scanga (second) and Barbara (third).
Poncha Springs thanks you all!
Janine M. Fitzwarer,
Poncha Springs town clerk