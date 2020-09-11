Dear Editor:
I have had the pleasure of working with Keith Baker the last four years on the Colorado Counties, Inc (CCI) Land Use and Natural Resources Steering Committee, as well as the Public Lands Steering Committee for CCI.
Commissioner Baker was always very engaged and asked many questions – particularly questions that would affect the citizens of Chaffee County.
He is a very dedicated public servant, and I would encourage the voters of Chaffee County to reelect Baker as county commissioner.
Tim Payne.
Fremont County Commissioner,
District One