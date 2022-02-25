Dear Editor:
For several years I’ve been concerned about marketing by for-profit companies of health screenings, which in my opinion offer dubious benefit and potential harm to a large portion of the general population.
As a retired family practice physician, a large part of my practice involved health screening and preventive testing, and I thought it was important to decide with my patients which tests were appropriate.
Unfortunately, I perceived an increasing attitude that more is better. What could be the harm in being tested for potentially serious or fatal disease? Let me list potential downsides: cost; false positive testing leading to unnecessary treatment or intervention; false negative testing leading to false reassurance; and undue anxiety related to test results.
Certainly health screenings are an important part of preventive care and public health, but I encourage discretion.
How are providers and patients to know which tests to have and which to avoid? Fortunately, a powerful resource is available to help with these decisions.
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Forces (USPSTF) is an independent body of experts in primary care and preventive medicine which works to improve the health of all Americans by making evidence-based recommendations regarding effectiveness of clinical preventive services.
Recommendations are based on rigorous review of existing peer-reviewed evidence and are intended to help primary care clinicians and patients decide together whether a preventive service is right for the patient’s need.
Although not well known to the general public, USPSTF has been working for over 30 years for these goals. USPSTF guidelines were an important tool for me when I was in practice, and I discussed them often with patients to help them understand decisions regarding whether or not to do a test.
I encourage people to access the guidelines directly through the USPSTF website to answer questions they may have regarding testing.
The website is easy for a nonmedical person to navigate and encompasses cardiovascular, cancer, infection, diabetes and metabolic screening, and also mental health and lifestyle issues.
Some for-profit companies recommend tests to the general public without regard to sex, age, family history or lifestyle, which are key to assessing risk.
Nothing is mentioned regarding false positives and negatives and potential for further interventions. Tests can be done without consultation with a physician.
These recommendations go against not only USPSTF guidelines but also the American Heart Association, American Academy of Family Physicians and other professional organizations.
Tests are certainly appropriate for defined groups but not for everyone.
For example, the USPSTF recommendation for ultrasound screening for abdominal aortic aneurysm is for men 65-75 who have ever smoked.
Guidelines are just that and not rigid rules; other issues need to be considered such as family history, current signs or symptoms and other circumstances.
To avoid unnecessary cost, potential downsides to testing and undue anxiety, choose wisely before testing.
Use science-based resources and guidance from health professionals when making decisions and be wary of for-profit companies promoting screening without good evidence of benefit.
Dr. Jim Oberheide,
Salida