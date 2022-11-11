If you, like me, were experiencing anything close to dread at election time, you do not need to read another political commentary. I’ve become cynical and pessimistic in my old age regarding politics. It’s a survival tactic to ward off disappointment, I suppose. So, I decided to write something nonpolitical, but alas, I drifted into politics at the very end of the essay. Sorry.
One of the things that differentiates humans from animals is our ability to think cognitively about our lives. That life is short and we will one day die.
Animals have beautiful simple minds, living in the moment with no regard to thinking about abstract issues. It is thought that they cannot comprehend their past or their future or consider their mortality. At least they are not burdened with existential angst. How much value is added to human intelligence to think about such abstract things? Does that awareness make us more intelligent, or does it create more negativity than positivity?
We define human intelligence based on our ability to think about the future, and we are curious about cause and effect. Animals think about what happens, humans are obsessed with why things happen. Animals see lightning and know frightening thunder will follow just as we do, but we want to know why does thunder follow.
Our ability to imagine ourselves in the future allows us to plan our behavior, not just in the moment but years down the road in a sophisticated way. There is no question our intelligence has allowed us to accomplish extraordinary things like go to the moon and invent vaccines to ward off diseases, etc. But are all these technological advances 100 years into the future going to help us or precipitate out extinction? Global warming, for example. At some point our intelligence can become a liability.
Humans for all our intelligence have come to some terrible conclusions, sometimes innocently based on wrong assumptions and sometimes for power. For example, if a politician wants to control you he might provide false information, lies to instill fear and convince people that his opponents are immoral and a threat to their wellbeing. If these lies are repeated enough times and convince enough people they are true, he might rise to power and persuade people to do terrible things based on this false information. Hitler and his propagandists did this in Germany.
Lying is a component of human intelligence and it is a huge problem. If we cannot discern truth from lies because our leaders and the media are confusing us with deliberate misinformation, we must be on our guard. Knowing we cannot accept news on face value, we must become “healthy skeptics.” Slogans like “Fair and Balanced” and “Most Trusted Name in News” are just brands to engage viewers. Never take it literally.
Animals are not interested in manipulating each other’s minds. At least on that level I think they are more intelligent.