Can’t bother to wear a mask? Aug 4, 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dear Editor:We are racing to hit 150,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States. Will reaching 250,000 deaths – 500,000 deaths be enough to cause our incredibly inconsiderate “fellow Americans” to put on a mask ? Jim KayserHoward Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Latest e-Edition Mountain Mail To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Community Calendar Browse Today's events Submit