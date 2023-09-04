Dear Editor:
Prior to my moving to Salida, I was the Planning Commission chairman for a municipality in Pennsylvania similar in size to Salida. During my 14-year tenure there were less than a dozen plans submitted for review that contained requests for variance, usually only one request per plan and never more than two. The developers in that area submitted with a laundry list of variance requests would never be considered for review.
Do developers not know what the building code requirements are for this area? Or are they accustomed to city and county officials simply rolling over and rubber stamping any and all requests? Either way, submitting a building plan requesting numerous exceptions such as the Gartzman plan should be an extremely rare occurrence, not business as usual.
If our public officials are unable or unwilling to enforce the current set of building requirements, then either the officials or the requirements need to be changed.
Ron Barrick,
Salida