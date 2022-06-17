Dear Editor:
On June 10, a local mother with two boys, ages 1 and 5, rode their bikes to Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center. She had a $20 bill and had to ask to borrow money to pay for them to use the pool. Apparently, it now costs $4 for each child to use the pool, $14 for mom.
I would like to know, is this going to encourage families to use the “community’ pool? Or visitors to return? I think not. I think that the aquatic center is going to continue to operate as a city deficit.
It appears Salida city government cannot understand that increasing the cost of using the pool is not going to encourage more people to use it. None have ever chosen to make a purchase based on lower prices.
I am tired of Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center being managed to discourage its use. Please speak up if you think this is not the way to continue to operate Salida’s only pool.
Robin Anderson,
Salida