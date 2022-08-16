Dear Editor:
Why should Salida voters repeal Ordinance 2022-06, the Residences at Salida Bottling Company (SBC) when it appears on the Nov. 8 ballot?
SBC has 14 code exemptions approved by Salida City Council. It will be taller than the existing neighborhood and much denser, with 16 residential units where nine is allowed by existing code. Critics believe it will be out of character for downtown Salida.
But please look deeper and ask yourself this question:
What do you personally want Salida to look like in 10 years? Twenty?
Do you still want Salida to be the funky mountain town, with old buildings, locally owned shops and restaurants and all manner of local characters roaming the streets?
Or do you want Salida to follow the model of Vail, Aspen and Breckinridge? Cookie-cutter construction that resembles someone’s corporate headquarters. Chain restaurants. Long-term locals displaced by gentrification.
This is the crossroads we face. For several years construction in and around Salida has been out of control. Nearly every empty lot has been built on. Developers buy houses with backyards for the express purpose of subdividing the lot and shoehorning one or more residences into what used to be a family’s garden. Houses are bought and scraped, then replaced with denser and more lucrative construction. We all see it every day.
Has all the construction made Salida more affordable? Has this “progress” made Salida a better place to live? And remember this has happened under existing building code limitations.
The recent CHA Housing study showed 24 percent of residences in Chaffee County have no permanent residents. They are instead short-term rentals (STRs) or second homes. This creates the housing crunch, not lack of supply. If you continue to build without controlling end use, this trend will continue.
Both the City of Salida and Chaffee County are now evaluating whether to increase taxes and fees on STRs, intending to use the resulting income to fund affordable housing projects. I applaud these efforts, but it is too little, too late. I wish I had recognized six-seven years ago the devastation that STRs would cause in Salida, and would have pushed for increased restrictions and fees to slow the damage.
SBC developers have said their HOA rules for the development will forbid use as STRs, but had no response when asked why the new unit owners cannot simply modify their HOA rules to allow STRs. Is the future of SBC to be an enclave of STRs?
Look no further than one block away from SBC at 130 W. Sackett, where there are eight luxury condos and not one registered voter.
Greed is the driver of the Salida housing market these days. Some people will work any angle to make a buck. Once SBC is built, there will be no control over how these units are used, and it will set the precedent for an upward spiral of increased height and density, which will only end when Salida is fully Aspenized.
Vince Phillips,
Salida