Dear Editor:
Wonderful seeing great Deplorable’s letters about President Trump in The Mountain Mail and Chaffee County Times.
I watched the VP debate and was surprised how many times Kamala Harris told falsehoods.
She said President Lincoln didn’t nominate a justice for the court.
Lincoln didn’t nominate his candidate because Congress was not in session. When it resumed session, Lincoln submitted a candidate’s name and was approved.
If you vote Democrat, I believe this is what you’ll get if they win.
Since 2012 they worked on eliminating God from their agenda. God will no longer be allowed in any phase of our lives. Churches will be shuttered, burned, statues destroyed, clergy arrested.
Millions of more babies murdered. 56 million since Roe vs. Wade 1973.
Freedom of religion, freedom to keep and bear arms, freedom to protect yourself, wall torn down, mass crossings of drugs, sex traffickers, terrorists, criminals of every type, gang members.
Our nation will become a socialist communist nation. We will have riots, burning, murder of innocent people, book burning, flag burning, and no one to stop them. Do nothing governors and mayors.
Police will be defunded, immigration officers downsized, border patrol abolished. No prisons (Collin Kapernick.)
President Trump called his nation’s emergency in 10 days after the first case became known.
President Obama called his nation’s emergency after 6 months, thousands hospitalized and 1 thousand deaths.
Frank “Kiko” Maestas
Buena Vista