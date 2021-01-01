Dear Editor:
Thank you, Greg Felt and the County Commissioners, for honoring Charlie Forster.
He has contributed to the success of so many local organizations. I would like to add a few more.
Forster and Collegiate Peaks Banks were the first and only concert underwriters of the Salida Aspen Concerts for many years.
This support enabled the concert series to continue for over 75 years. Charlie and Connie Forster are lovers of classical music and shared their love of music with all of us.
Secondly, I want to thank Charlie for his service on the Central Colorado branch of the El Pomar Foundation.
He represented our region well and made sure that organizations like The Alliance received recognition and financial support.
Charlie’s service to Chaffee County should serve as a beacon to all of us to support our community.
Molly Walker
Nathrop