Dear Editor:
I am based near Denver and was one of hundreds to converge on Salida and Maysville in late September for the search for Suzanne Morphew, organized by her brother, Andy Moorman.
As we have seen, Suzanne’s story has resonated globally with great attention being paid to the search and the investigation.
With a mutual mission to continue an informed search for Suzanne Morphew, the accuracy of details and witness accounts related to her mysterious May 10 disappearance is paramount to a successful recovery effort.
Six months on, the Chaffee County Sheriff still classifies Suzanne Morphew as a missing person. However, this case appears to be turning as cold as the snow that will soon blanket our foothills in deeper secrecy.
During my Nov. 17 conversation with Mr. Dustin Driscoll, NamUs Regional Program Specialist (National Missing and Unidentified Person System), he confirmed that the sheriff and detective Hysjulien manage the contents of the NamUs case record for Suzanne Morphew.
Mr. Driscoll also confirmed that as of Nov. 16, the sheriff stands by this statement as it was originally written.
“Circumstances of Disappearance: Suzanne Morphew went missing on 05/10/2020 while on a bicycle ride on County Road 225 and West Highway 50, located in unincorporated Chaffee County.”
Of all related sheriff’s office press releases since Suzanne Morphew disappeared, only the May 11 and May 13 press releases, make mention of a bicycle ride or a bicycle.
The sheriff’s Nov. 10 press release makes no mention of a bicycle ride or a bicycle.
To my knowledge, the only other public mention and images of a bicycle, a ride or a helmet originated from Barry Morphew (asking a neighbor if Suzanne’s bicycle was in the garage) and public statements made by his nephew, Trevor Noel.
Based on publicly available information, a bicycle ride by Suzanne Morphew on May 10 appears to have been ruled out at minimum or worst-case, staged.
Multiple efforts to contact the sheriff’s office have gone unanswered.
This inquiry pertains to a public record in the sheriff’s custody and is therefore a matter of public interest.
Is the information in the present NamUs case record for Suzanne Morphew based on actual evidence or hearsay evidence?
The Chaffee County Sheriff should review and update the NamUs case record for Suzanne Morphew as warranted.
NamUs link for reference is https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/69682/details?nav%20%5Bnamus.gov%5D.
Tom Chelston
Littleton