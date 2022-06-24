Dear Editor:
How many more letters to the editor are we going to be forced to endure from triggered “Patriot” Bret Collyer? Marxism! Communism! BLM! COVID! Fake news! Totalitarianism! It’s exhausting.
I have some bad news for Mr. Collyer. It wasn’t the radical left that sent the likes of Trump and Gardner packing. It was a coalition of Democrats, independents and moderate Republicans.
I take comfort that every day this country becomes younger, more educated, more urban, more racially and ethnically diverse and more secular. The demographics are about to steamroll those who make up the MAGA base and the Chaffee County “Patriots.”
As a lifelong Republican, I will continue to vote out those who share Mr. Collyer’s made-up nonsense like the link he shared about D’Souza’s completely debunked 2000 Mules.
Bill Ring,
Buena Vista