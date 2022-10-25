County Clerk Lori Mitchell described her job in an Oct. 12 Denver Post article:
“‘Every day you wonder ‘What fresh hell is today going to bring?’ Chaffee County Clerk Lori Mitchell said. ‘These things are coming out of nowhere and you’re just trying to do the best you can.’
“Mitchell and her colleagues are ramping up training efforts to help staff de-escalate potential conflicts and tighten security measures. But most of all they’re leaning on the most powerful tool they have: transparency.”
Transparency? Where’s the explanation for missing 2020 election video?
Not satisfied with the Post, Clerk Mitchell appeared on MSNBC’s ReidOut saying:
“We still have a whole hotbed of crazy out here in Colorado, and we’re not quite sure what tactic to take.
“We’re trying to hit it from all sides and we’re just trying to enhance our security and protect our people.
“We’re trying to get our voters to continue to listen to us as their trusted source of information and not listen to the lies of the grifters.”
Yet when Mitchell answers Mountain Mail questions about her campaign, mundane answers show no sign of the “fresh hell” of her daily existence.
Does Mitchell have an outside political agenda she trots out only for national media? Speaking in a single, consistent voice, no matter who you are talking to, is the very definition of transparency. https://tinyurl.com/2zpm34kj.
Please write in Elaine Allemang for Chaffee County clerk. Elaine is the fresh start Chaffee County needs.