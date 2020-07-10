Dear Editor:
Help support Colorado kids and everyone who works in education including the Salida School District by supporting the Fair Tax initiative.
Basically, it lowers taxable income for people making less than $250,000 while increasing taxable income on people making more. Statewide, 95 percent of Coloradans earn less than $250,000.
We’re trying to get Initiative 71 on the November ballot. Please attend the COVID Safe drive through signing event at Wallbangers on Tuesday, noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday. Unfortunately, if you signed a single-line petition you will have to sign again.
If you can’t make the event please email jlpeters1127@gmail or call 719-221-5768 to arrange another time to sign before July 24.
Let’s help our kids, teachers, schools and community!
Jeannine Walters
Salida