On behalf of the board of directors, the staff and volunteers of the Salida Pregnancy Resource Center, we are very grateful for the especially successful annual banquet and fundraiser on Sept. 27.
As the center embarks on the 34th year of service to our families and the wider community, we recognize the many financial contributions and donation of time and prayers that provide the means to serve the needs of families and their children.
We are very grateful to the following and to others whom I have failed to list:
Grace Church, A&A Storage, The Faricy Boys, Bob and Luaine Myers, Alpine Culligan, Custom Building LLC, Steve and Ruth Lander, Four Winds Gallery, Lynn Angelo, Krivanek Fine Jewelers, Carol Keller, Salida Gun Shop, Royal Gorge Bridge and Park, G&G Wild Game Processing, Hylton Lumber, Woodland Motel, Andy’s Car Wash, Patsy Atkinson, St. Joseph Church, Cindy McFadden, Janine Pryor, Lucas Smith. Also appreciation to Settings Event Rental and Michelle Gapp for being part of the event once again.
Judy Ann Fender, registered nurse and president,
Salida Pregnancy Resource Center board of directors