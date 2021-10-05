Dear Editor:
Supporting Jodi Breckenridge Petit for school board is an easy choice for me.
As a current school board member, Jodi has always been prepared by actively seeking out opinions and comments from: community members, parents, faculty and students. She has the best interests of our community and especially our students in mind when tackling some of the complex issues we have encountered in the last two years.
Jodi’s background is education. She currently not only teaches communication skills for the Department of Defense but is actively involved on an almost daily basis at the school district: substitute teaching, photography at student events and support of the arts and sciences.
Jodi is a great asset to our community and especially Salida School District. I personally appreciate her enthusiasm, compassion and drive for supporting the district in all areas while striving to make each student succeed.
There will be a chance to listen to the candidates at a virtual forum from the League of Women Voters at 6 p.m. Oct. 6 via Zoom. Please find the information on the league website, https://lwvchaffeecounty.org/. It is a great chance to get to know your candidates for the school board.
Mark Ceglowski,
Salida