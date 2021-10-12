Dear Editor:
I am writing this letter to express my immense support of Abby Jefferson for Salida school board District 2.
Abby has always loved kids and has the desire to help the youth in our community. She is a mother of four children who are in all levels of the school district. She has the aspiration to be an advocate for up and coming generations. We need a strong leader to support our children and give them the tools they need to succeed as adults. Being a member of the Salida school board will give her the ability to do so.
Abby is able to look at situations from all angles in order to help create the best outcome. She has a passion to make our community a better place, and what better place to start but with our youth.
Abby is my sister. We grew up in Salida and both graduated from Salida High School. I have always looked to her for advice and support in any and all situations.
I am excited to see what she can do for our kids and our community.
Vote Abby Jefferson for Salida school board District 2.
Alexis Dominguez,
Salida