Dear Editor:
The Salida High School Music Department will perform during a concert at 7 p.m. May 12 at the football stadium, featuring the concert choir, concert band and jazz band.
Despite COVID-19, we managed to achieve a successful year. Going into the first day, we were not sure if making music would be possible but our accomplishments have exceeded our expectations.
Even though some days have been rough, we as a department have grown closer and are grateful to have the opportunity to continue doing what we love.
We began the year with an outdoor concert, then as winter approached, we found ways to safely make music inside.
To accommodate social distancing measures, the concert band and jazz band were split into two and three groups respectively, and the choir practiced safe singing.
As the end of the year approaches all groups are playing together, thanks to the work of Chaffee County Public Health and Salida School District nurses keeping us safe.
We also had two band members make the Colorado All-State Band: bass clarinetist Madelyn Porter, for her second year in a row, and oboist Lydia Tonnesen.
Please come to our concert.
André Wilkins
Salida