Dear Editor:
As the details emerge in the Suzanne Morphew case, I wanted to take a moment to remind this community of a simple but often overlooked fact: Violence within an intimate partnership is never the fault of the victim.
The only thing that causes intimate partner violence is the perpetrator’s decision to use violence to exert power and control over their victim. It is not caused by alcohol, anger management issues, or provocation – and it is most certainly not caused by infidelity. To imply otherwise is irresponsible and insensitive.
What really happened to Suzanne Morphew remains to be seen. What we do know is that hearing the painful details of the evidence in this case could be very triggering and upsetting for people in the community. The Alliance is here to help. If you or someone you know is struggling with feelings of anxiety or uncertainty in the wake of the case, call us at 719-539-7347 or visit our office at 1055 E. U.S. 50 in Salida.
Take care of yourselves and each other during this difficult time in our community.
Shelley Schreiner, executive director,
The Alliance