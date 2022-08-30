Dear Editor:
“Jane, you ignorant slut!” was the catchphrase for a 40-plus-year-old “Saturday Night Live” skit called “Point/Counterpoint,” lampooning political debate long on vitriol but short on facts.
I was reminded of this when reading Sherri Long’s deranged rant against former Salida Mayor Jim LiVecchi. Shouldn’t editorial opinion contain more than abject hatred for another human being? Aren’t personal attacks banned in The Mountain Mail?
Funny thing, the letter made no attempt to correct what LiVecchi said, instead questioning his right to say or do anything. Not very democratic. A simple question to Ms. Long: Was it your intention to denigrate those speaking out against domestic violence? Because that is how I interpreted your letter.
Speaking of creating drama and childish name-calling, check out County Commissioner Keith Baker at the recent Chaffee Democratic Party Picnic, calling anyone with questions about our election systems a “wackadoodle.”
Commissioner Baker’s campaign slogan: “This Is About Helping Real People with Real Problems.”
Well, Commissioner Baker: I am a real person with a real problem. Elections are the most fundamental infrastructure of government. If you want people to trust their leaders, they must trust the processes by which they are elected.
A reminder of our real problems: Chaffee citizens requested the 2020 Chaffee County election surveillance video from Chaffee County Clerk Lori Mitchell. There followed many months of denials and lies from county officials. Local media refused to cover the story or print related letters to the editor. They had been assured by Chaffee County Clerk Lori Mitchell that there was no truth to the claims.
Finally, Chaffee County issued a press release acknowledging in the vaguest way possible an “equipment malfunction” may have occurred. The press must have realized that Clerk Mitchell had been lying, because they began publishing related letters. The same people who initially requested the videos told us there was no evidence that election surveillance videos were made for up to four years. When contacted, the secretary of state, district attorney and Chaffee County commissioners all refused to act – a massive government cover-up.
When pushed, the commissioners said in open meeting that they were putting 2020 behind them and moving forward, but election laws would be followed in the future. Great. So in 2022, who moved the Dominion Voting Systems tabulator out to the fairgrounds without telling anyone? And why is Chaffee County Clerk Lori Mitchell refusing close access to poll watchers as mandated by Colorado law? The commissioners’ 2020 promise to normalize conduct of our future elections has predictably been ignored and forgotten.
Our system of government is a feedback loop. If officials do poorly, the voter recalls them in the next election. Many current poor-performing politicians seem unconcerned about the upcoming election, lending credence to the theory the fix is in. Commissioner Baker, if you seriously want to help heal the divide, explain the 2020 election video, answer questions, enforce election law and stop calling your constituents childish names.
Denice Garrou,
Salida