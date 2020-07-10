Dear Editor:
Doug Welch wrote a lengthy letter about the comprehensive plan which one might question. He served only one term on the planning commission, moved here to live away from the congested metropolitan area and became involved to keep the county as he knew it when he relocated.
Why then do you, Doug, and others of the same opinion, feel any of you have the right to change rights or uses in others’ properties?
When a person acquires property with certain benefits, those should never change even if the person never uses any or all of the rights unless the person requests changes. Do you remember what “vested rights” means? If there is a health or safety issue, only then should changes be considered.
Why does anyone living in the towns have the right to say what can or cannot be done in the unincorporated county? Those living in the county do not have a vote in the towns even if they have a business in town.
Last question – what is wrong with the existing comprehensive plan other than some minor changes that required a new one for a quarter of a million dollars?
Karin Adams
Salida