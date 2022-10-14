Dear Editor:
The opposition understands that 2A and 2B have been rushed without nuance. You can’t put all short-term rentals in the same box.
Residential owners are limited to renting 185 days/year while commercial can rent 365 days/year. It’s inequitable to financially punish a primary homeowner who is trying keep up with the cost of living by leveraging their most valuable economical asset that they purchased before the housing boom.
The City of Salida has already put measures in place such as prohibiting anyone from outside Chaffee County to hold a short-term rental permit in Salida as of Dec. 20, 2021. As of Jan. 1, 2022, short-term rentals are taxed per occupied room/night instead of a flat nightly rental rate. Taxes have been raised in third quarter 2022 from $3.66 to $4.82/room/night. The opposition thinks the city should give these changes time before creating more changes and evaluating the effects along the way.
It is discriminatory to tax a nightly rate based on the number of bedrooms a home has versus occupants. For example, this measure is written such that a three-bedroom home would be taxed $45/night regardless if there are only two occupants using one bedroom. As a result, those opposed to this tax are concerned that STR owners will lift the maximum occupancy in order to pay a higher nightly tax to allow more people, creating larger impacts to the neighborhoods and Salida’s resources.
This tax is at the top of the highest rates in all of Colorado for short-term rentals. It is common for a municipality to charge 2-7.5 percent of gross income. However, what is being asked of STR owners is close to 25 percent. The customer is already paying close to 20 percent in combined occupational lodging and sales taxes to Chaffee County and Salida. I don’t think this tax will be easily passed along to the guest as we are on the verge of a recession.
STRs are commonly used synonymously with second homes. This is not accurate. STRs make up 8 percent of housing in Salida; 3 percent is residential and 5 percent is commercial, totaling 240 homes. According to open records, 81 STRs are primary residences. It is of my best knowledge that the data isn’t out to conclude how many of the remaining 159 STR owners are local or out of town.
A study was conducted that determined 23 percent of homes are not occupied 100 percent of the time. The 23 percent includes residents who have lived and worked in Salida for decades to buy their homes and are now retired. These residents travel south in the winter but are still very much a part of our community.
It is a concern, if 2A and 2B passes, STR holders who buy permits and don’t use them just to hold the integrity of the neighborhood will forego their licenses, opening them up, resulting in considerably larger impacts. Vote no on 2A and 2B, vote yes on 1A.
Kalen Steeves,
Anne Graf
and Rene Frazee,
Salida