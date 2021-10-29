Dear Editor:
I meant to write this endorsement sooner – please vote Nov. 2 and get your friends out to vote!
I want to congratulate Abby Jefferson and her “conservative” group of candidates for school board. I am so glad we have some choice this year – these people will work hard for our kids.
Abby is a wonderful person, honest and willing to work with anyone who will listen and dialogue toward solutions. I will say we don’t agree on some issues, and that is because I am a liberal musician. As a city councilperson I have been disappointed in the lack of involvement from the “right” on issues and forwarding candidates for office.
Again this year we had almost no new interest in council positions, which is how two years ago I won an uncontested spot in Ward 2 with the hope of representing for rural and working class people. I do my best, being half city, half country – I often wish for some help from the middle “right.”
In my opinion Republicans/Libertarians/rural are best served by traditional conservatives in office, while, oddly, we’ve had mostly flag-waving, gun-toting, conspiracy candidates, or no one, on the ballot. There is not much of a path to progress or shaping the coming changes from a combative, radical standpoint, while I know there is a lot we can accomplish by working side by side, respecting other’s cultures and beliefs and vigorous open-minded listening.
This year the new school board will choose whether to essentially stay the course and continue building on what we have, or tackle revisioning for our district and reject the status quo. A bit of both might be good. I am sure Abby would represent more “conservative” views thoughtfully on our left-leaning school board, while Jodi Petit, if chosen, would continue her good work and service. Please give one of them your support, and make sure to vote.
No one says it is easy work, and we need to take turns doing it when the time is right – it is worthwhile and challenging for all who serve.
Thank you, Abby Jefferson, Jodi Petit and all the candidates this year.
Mike Pollock, Ward 2 representative,
Salida City Council